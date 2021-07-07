Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC 7th phase exam to begin from July 23

RRB NTPC: Railway Recruitment Boards will conduct the seventh phase exams for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in July.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:17 PM IST
RRB NTPC exam: According to Railway Board, the exams will be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, and 31.(Rajkumar)

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) on Tuesday informed that it will conduct in July the seventh phase exams for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which was not conducted earlier due to COVID-19.

According to Railway Board, the exams will be conducted on July 23, 24, 26, and 31.

Speaking to ANI, Railway Board Director of Information and Publicity, RD Bajpai said, " Seventh phase exams for RRB NTPC, which couldn't be conducted due to COVID, will now be conducted on four dates- July 23, 24, 26 and 31 in 76 cities, across 260 centres with COVID protocols."

"Exam centres to have students at 50% capacity," he added.

Bajpai also informed that exam centre related details will be available 10 days ahead of exams on the RRB website.

"We have also formed help desks for further assistance," said Bajpai.

