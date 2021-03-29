Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT released, here’s how to download
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT released, here’s how to download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Phase 6 exam has been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download it through the official sites of regional websites.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:48 PM IST
RRB NTPC admit card 2020 released(Screengrab)

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase Computer Based Test. The admit card can be downloaded by all the appearing candidates through the official site of regional RRBs. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test would be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2021.

Around 6 lakh candidates will be appearing for examination this time. All the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to strictly follow the COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Candidates will have to mandatorily wear face masks from the time they enter the exam hall till the time they exit from it.

Direct link to download admit card here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: How to download

The admit card can be downloaded by candidates through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of regional RRBs.

• Click on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT link available on the home page.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

REET 2021 exam postponed, check new exam date here

SSC CHSL Tier I Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

SSC Stenographer final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in

UPSC NDA/NA I Admit Card 2021 released on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to download

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam city and date intimation slip, travel pass and other details have already been issued by the Board on March 22, 2021.

The application process was started on March 1, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 35280 posts in the Railway Board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment admit card 2019 rrb exam e-call letter

Related Stories

india news

Piyush Goyal announces special trains for RRB NTPC exam. Check schedule here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:23 PM IST
competitive exams

RRB NTPC 6th phase exam dates released, exam city link to be activated today

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP