RRB NTPC admit cards released for the rescheduled exam, direct link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Rescheduled exam to be conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates can now check and download the admit card from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can now access the admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. Admit card will contain all necessary information including instructions, exam date and time, exam venue, and other important details.

RRB cancelled the CBT skill test earlier citing technical reasons.

Earlier, the Shift-1 exam was scheduled to be held on August 12, 2022.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on admit card link

Key in your registration number and date of birth and login

Check and download the admit card

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.