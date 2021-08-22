Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC answer key objection option closes tomorrow
competitive exams

RRB NTPC answer key objection option closes tomorrow

The option to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will close tomorrow, August 23 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs).
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:33 AM IST
RRB NTPC answer key objection option closes tomorrow

The option to challenge the RRB NTPC answer key will close tomorrow, August 23 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB NTPC first stage computer based test can download the answer key from the official website of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs).

RRB NTPC Answer Key direct link

The RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to July 31 for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts of the Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC exam is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC answer key: Know how to raise objections

• Candidates have to log in at the direct link given above

• Enter the exam registration details

• Click on the answer key link

• Download the question paper and the answer key

• Go through the answer key

• Submit the challenge along with representations

• Deposit the fee.

• Submit the challenge

• The last date to submit the challenge is August 23, 11.59 pm.

RELATED STORIES

To challenge the answer key candidates have to submit representations backing their claim and pay the required fee. Candidates can pay the fee through bank rupay debit cards, SBI VISA, Master debit cards only.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main admit card released for last session exam, download now

Over 75,000 candidates to appear for Assam combined competitive prelims 2020

NEST Answer Key 2021 released on nestexam.in, result on September 1

GUJCET Result 2021 declared on gseb.org, check result and percentile rank here
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP