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RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam timetable here

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates have been revised. The rescheduled exam timetable can be checked by candidates on the official website of regional RRBs. 

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 09:10 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Railway Recruitment Boards have revised the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the revised dates on the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam timetable here(Rajkumar)

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) (Computer Based Test-1) scheduled on May 7, 8 and 9 has already been conducted. The revised exam dates are June 13, 14, 15, 16 to 20, 2026.

The CBT 1 comprises of 100 questions and the exam duration is 90 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 40 questions on General Awareness and 30 questions on Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

Official Notice Here 

 
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam timetable here
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