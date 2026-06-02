The Railway Recruitment Boards have revised the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the revised dates on the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam timetable here(Rajkumar)

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The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) (Computer Based Test-1) scheduled on May 7, 8 and 9 has already been conducted. The revised exam dates are June 13, 14, 15, 16 to 20, 2026.

The CBT 1 comprises of 100 questions and the exam duration is 90 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 40 questions on General Awareness and 30 questions on Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

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{{^usCountry}} The exam city slip will be released 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be available 4 days before the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates: How to download notice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam city slip will be released 10 days before the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be available 4 days before the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates: How to download notice {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To check the revised exam dates, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the revised exam dates, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates notice available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates notice available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation out of which 2424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 posts of Trains Clerk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation out of which 2424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 posts of Trains Clerk. {{/usCountry}}

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The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

Official Notice Here

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