RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam dates released, notice here

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam dates. The CBT 2 examination will be conducted on May 9 and 10, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “the 2nd stage Computer Based Test, CBT 2 for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Level 4 and 6 in CBT 1, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th May 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions.”

Candidates who have qualified CBT 1 examination are eligible to appear for CBT 2 exam. The CBT 1 examination was conducted in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result for the same was declared between March 30 to April 1, 2022.

Exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. The Board has asked the students to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

