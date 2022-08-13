RRB NTPC Exam: August 12 typing skill test exam cancelled, new exam date soon

Railway Recruitment Boards have cancelled RRB NTPC Exam typing skill test conducted on August 12, 2022. The first shift computer based typing skill test have been cancelled due to technical reasons. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of RRB Ajmer on rrbajmer.gov.in.

The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidate who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly. The date and time of re-exam will be notified in due course of time, read the official notice.

The Board will release the link for viewing the exam city and date and link to download the travelling authority for SC/St candidates 10 days prior to the date of the examination. The links will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of regional RRBs.

Meanwhile, RRB Group D admit card will be released today, August 13, 2022. The RRB Group D Phase 1 examination will be held from August 17 to August 25, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.

