Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam timetable awaited, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 12, 2024 12:28 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam timetable awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate posts exam timetable awaited
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate posts exam timetable awaited

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to announce the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The timetable will have examination dates, city intimation slip and admit card tentative dates. ...Read More

    The official brochure reads, “The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.”

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, exam schedule and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 12, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Check registration dates

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Dec 12, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: What official brochure says?

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: The official brochure reads, “The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.”

    Dec 12, 2024 12:22 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Details to be available on timetable

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: The timetable will have examination dates, city intimation slip and admit card tentative dates.

    Dec 12, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Where to check for exam dates notice?

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for NTPC UG, Graduate level posts can check the timetable through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Dec 12, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: Date and time of release of notice

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 Live: There is no official date and time of release of NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule.

