RRB NTPC first CBT result by Jan 15

The RRB NTPC result of the first computer-based test (CBT) will be declared by January 15, 2022, the railway recruitment board (RRB) said on Sunday. For those candidates who qualify in this exam, the second CBT will be held from February 14-18, 2022. Over 1 crore candidates had appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam which was held from December 2020 to July 2021. The RRB NTPC result will be available on the official websites of the sixteen RRBs.

“The 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1)was held in 7 phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022,” the RRBs have informed candidates.

“The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14-18, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the RRBs have also said in the official notification.