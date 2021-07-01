Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB NTPC, group D recruitment: Candidates await exam dates

Candidates are waiting for RRB NTPC and group D exam dates
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 02:52 PM IST
RRB NTPC, group D recruitment: Candidates await exam dates(Rajkumar)

One of the railways’ biggest recruitment drive, RRB NTPC is being held in phases. Until now the exam has been held in six phases. As per the data shared by the railways the exam has been scheduled for over 95 lakh candidates out of 1.26 crore registered candidates. The last RRB NTPC exam, which is the sixth phase, was held on April 8.

Through the RRB NTPC the Indian railways proposes to fill 35,208 vacancies in non-technical popular categories (NTPC). Candidates will be selected at various levels and a final merit list will be drawn. The RRB NTPC exam is currently in its first stage.

“All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates,” the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) had informed candidates through a notification on March 22.

On May 31, the boards had informed candidates that, “further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.”

States have started unlocking restrictions in a phased manner.

After the RRB NTPC exam is over, the railways' will begin exams for the selection to group D posts.

Both these recruitments were announced in 2019.

