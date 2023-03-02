RRB NTPC level 2 result, cut-off out at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Mar 02, 2023 09:19 PM IST

RRB announced the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2.

ByHT Education Desk

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result and cut-off for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 level 2. candidates who took the examination can download the result and cut-off from the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

A total of 463 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence shortly and the schedule of DV will be published on website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check list of shortlisted candidates

Direct link to check cut-off marks

RRB NTPC level 5 result: Know how to check

Go to the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for pay level-2 NTPC posts” and “cut-off marks for shortlisting”

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

Topics
rrb result rrb
