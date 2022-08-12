RRB NTPC shift-1 typing skill test held on August 12 cancelled

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has cancelled the NTPC shift-1 typing test held on August 12, 2022.

The typing skill test was held in computer Based mode. Candidates can check the official cancellation notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the notice, a Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidates who were present and attended the Test in the first shift on August 12 will be held shortly. The date and time of the re-exam will be notified by the board in due time.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on the website 10 days prior to the date of examination.

“The first shift Computer Based Typing Skill Test against CEN-01/2019 held on August 12, 2022 stands cancelled due to technical reasons. The Re-exam of Typing Skill Test only for the candidates who were present and attended the Test in the first shift will be held shortly,” reads the official notice.

The results for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5 and 2 were announced on July 18, 2022. The shortlisted candidates have been called for a typing test.

Check the official notice here. Click here.