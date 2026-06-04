The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip. Candidates who have applied for computer based test can download the exam city slip through the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip out, admit card to release next week(Rajkumar)

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The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) (Computer Based Test-1) scheduled on June 13, 14, 15, 16 to 20, 2026. The CBT 1 comprises of 100 questions and the exam duration is 90 minutes. The question paper will comprise of 40 questions on General Awareness and 30 questions on Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam timetable here

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{{^usCountry}} The RRB NTPC UG exam admit card will be released likely next week. As per the official notice, the hall tickets will be out 4 days before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RRB NTPC UG exam admit card will be released likely next week. As per the official notice, the hall tickets will be out 4 days before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CUET UG Admit Card 2026 released for June 6, 7 exam dates, download link here RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on RRB NTPC UG 2026 exam city slip link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation out of which 2424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 posts of Trains Clerk.

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The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

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