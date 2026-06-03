Staff Selection Commission has not yet released SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026. When released, candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026 can download the answer key when released from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: Provisional key likely to be out soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

The answer key will be available along with the objection window. Candidates may go through the Tentative Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, through a provided link within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹50/- per question.

The examination was held for four weeks- first week from April 27 to May 2, second week from May 4 to May 9, third week from May 18 to May 23 and fourth week from May 25 to May 30, 2026.

The Computer-Based Examination consisted of one Objective Type Paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each, with the following composition: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. All the questions was of Objective Multiple-Choice Type.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: How to download All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25487 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.