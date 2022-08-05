Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB releases exam schedule of CBT phase 1 for level 1 posts in 7th CPC matrix

RRB releases exam schedule of CBT phase 1 for level 1 posts in 7th CPC matrix

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 10:58 PM IST
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the CBT Level I recruitment exam for 7th CPC matrix.
The computer-based test (CBT) for various posts of Level-1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in multiple phases.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the CBT Level I recruitment exam for 7th CPC matrix. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) for various posts of Level-1 exam is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 25, 2022. The exam will be conducted in multiple phases.

In order to restrict long distance travel of a large number of candidates the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs.

Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising 3 RRCs- East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway.

“The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.” reads the official notification.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb examination schedule cbt
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP