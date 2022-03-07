RSMSSB assistant fire officer and fireman exam 2021 answer keys released

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 07, 2022 09:38 PM IST
RSMSSB assistant fire officer and  fireman exam 2021 answer keys: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday released the primary answer keys and master question paper of exam for recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers 2021 (exam code 107 and 108).

Candidates can check Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 answer key on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 was held on January 29, 2021.

How to check Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 Primary answer key

Visit the official website of RSMSSB

Go to Candidate corner and click on answer key

Click on relevant answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key

If any candidate wants to raise objection/s with regard to the answer key, he/she has to register their objections on the official website from March 9 to March 11 (Till 11.59pm). The commission has fixed the objection fee as Rs. 100 for every objection submitted. Objections can only be submitted online.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 629 vacancies out of which 600 vacancies are for the posts of assistant fire officer and 29 vacancies are for the posts of fireman.

Topics
rsmssb answer key
