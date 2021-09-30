Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB Patwari exam on October 23, 24

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will conduct the patwari exam on October 23 and 24, the Board has said in an official notification released on September 30. The exam will be held in two shifts each day and each shift will be of 3 hours duration.

The first shift of the RSMSSB patwari exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit cards of this exam will be released in due course of time, the Board has said. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Board or else through their SSO ID. Candidates will be intimated about the admit card releasing date through the official website of the Board.

The Board has urged candidates not to believe in social media messages regarding the exam.

In another notification, released on September 28, the Board has said that the exam for selection of computors will be held on December 19 and the exam for village development officer will be held on December 27, 28.

