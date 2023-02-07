Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSMSSB primary & upper school teacher exam dates out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 07, 2023 08:38 PM IST

RSMSSB primary & upper school teacher exam dates out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the examination schedule for the posts of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Primary school teacher level 1 examination will be held on February 25 from 9: 30 am to 12 noon. The upper primary teacher level 2 examination is scheduled to be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

The date of downloading the provisional e-admit card for the examination will be notified in due course.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies of which 21,000 vacancies are for Primary school teacher level 1 posts and 27,000 vacancies are for Upper Primary school Teachers posts.

Detailed exam schedule here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rsmssb recruitment
