RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key for Paper I and II released, download link here

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board for RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who want to download the admit card can do it through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for both Paper I and Paper 2. Those candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website by paying ₹100 per question. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Paper I answer key

Direct link to download Paper II answer key

RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB PTI 2022 Answer Key link for Paper I and Paper II available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the answers and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on September 25, 2022. The result will be released after the objection window closes. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RSMSSB.