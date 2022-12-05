RSMSSB Rajasthan Forest Guard 2020 admit card for re-exam today

RSMSSB Rajasthan Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will publish admit cards for Forest Guard direct recruitment examination 2020 for the cancelled shift today, December 5. Candidates who were supposed to appear in the examination in the evening shift on November 12 can download their admit cards from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Forest Guard re-exam 2020 is scheduled for December 11. The first shift of the exam will take place from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm at test centres across the state.

Candidates will get notification regarding the admit card on their registered mobile numbers as well, as per an official statement.

Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue 1.5 hours prior to the commencement of the examination so that all pre-exam formalities can be completed. Gates of exam centres will be closed 1 hour prior to the examination, RSMSSB said.

How to download RSMSSB Rajasthan Forest Guard admit card 2020

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the get admit card option. Click on get admit card for recruitment. Enter your application number, date of birth and download the admit card.

Rajasthan Forest Guard exam's evening shift paper scheduled for November 12 was cancelled after police in Rajsamand district busted a gang involved in paper leak. The board cancelled the paper on Sunday after the Rajsamand police registered an FIR and detained nine people.