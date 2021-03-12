RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 expected soon

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to soon release the admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam Phase 1 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in after it is released.

According to the schedule released earlier, RSMSSB will conduct the Stenographer recruitment examination on March 21. The Paper 1 of the exam will be held from 8am to 11am, while Paper 2 of the exam will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Steps to download after it is released:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link to download the admit card

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and login

The RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 will be displayed

Take a printout and download on your computer

The admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam 2021 will not be sent to candidates by post.