SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: Last date today to download on sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has will close the window to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 on July 13, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the prelims exam and still have not downloaded the admit card can do it through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The admit card was released on June 29, 2021.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 10, 11, 12 and 13, 2021. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the preliminary exam scheduled to be held from July 10 to July 13, 2021 at Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), and Nashik Centers has been deferred. The revised date of the Preliminary Exam for these centers will be notified later.

The prelims exam comprises of questions from the English language, quantitative aptitude and reasoning. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests and those who rank sufficiently high will be merit listed for the Main Examination.

Direct link to download

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.