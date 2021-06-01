SBI Clerk Exam 2021: Preliminary exam for JA postponed, official notice here

State Bank of India has postponed SBI Clerk Exam 2021. The preliminary examination for Junior Associate posts that was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021 has been postponed due to COVID19. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

The official notice reads, “In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice.” The new exam date is expected to be announced when the situation is conducive to conduct the examination.

The main examination will be conducted on July 31, 2021. The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Online Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English language, Numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

The registration process was started on April 27 and ended on May 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 5237 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.