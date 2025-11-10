State Bank of India will conduct SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November 2025. The exact date and time of the main exam for Junior Associate posts has not been announced yet. SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 to be held likely in November, check main exam pattern here

As per the detailed notification, the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2025. Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The main exam will comprise of 200 marks questions. A total of 190 questions will be kased. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test will have a seperate timings.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage marks on aggregate (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). Minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be as decided by the bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Section wise marks will not be maintained.

Once the exam dates has been released, the Bank will also release the admit card for the same.

The preliminary examination was held by the Bank on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The examination comprised of 100 questions out of which 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam was conducted for one hour. The result for the same was announced on November 4.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.