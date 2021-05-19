SBI Pharmacist, Data Analyst exam 2021 deferred, check details

State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Pharmacist and Data Analyst online recruitment examination. The decision has been taken in the view of the Covid 19 situation in the country.

The examination was scheduled to be held on May 23. The revised date for both the examination will be decided in due course.

In an official notification released on Tuesday SBI said, “In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Online Examination scheduled to be held on 23.05.2021 has been deferred till further notice,”

"All other terms and conditions mentioned in the captioned advertisement shall remain unchanged,” the notification read further.

Note: Candidates who have applied for the Pharmacist and Data Analyst recruitment examination are advised to check the official website of SBI regularly for latest updates on the examination.