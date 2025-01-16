SBI PO 2024 Recruitment: Registration window closes today at sbi.co.in, direct link to apply

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO), on January 16, 2024, on its official website. Through the recruitment process, SBI will fill 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who would like to apply for the SBI PO 2024 Recruitment process can visit the official website at sbi.co.in to submit their application forms.

About the exam:

Through the recruitment process, SBI will fill 600 Probationary Officer vacancies, 586 of which are regular and 14 of which are backlog vacancies.

Direct Link to apply for SBI PO 2024 recruitment

Recruitment process:

The recruitment process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I (i.e. Preliminary Examination) will have to appear for Phase-II (i.e. Main examination).

Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase III (i.e. Psychometric Test, Group exercise & Interview).

Age limit:

Candidates should be at least 21 years and not above 30 years of age as on April 1, 2024. This means candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2003, and not earlier than April 2, 1994 (both days inclusive).

Also Read: Elon Musk invites hardcore software engineers to build ‘everything app’, says don't care where you studied or worked

“Request for change/ correction in any particulars (including category) in the application form, once the application is finally submitted, will not be entertained under any circumstances. No correspondence/ phone/ email will be entertained in this regard. Candidates are advised to fill up the online application carefully and furnish the correct requisite information in the application,” mentioned the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI PO 2024:

Go to sbi.co.in.

Open the careers portal.

Under ‘Join SBI’, open the ‘Current Openings’ section.

Click on the Probationary Officers recruitment page and then on the link to apply online.

Click for new registration.

Complete the registration process to get login details.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.

Once done, submit your form and save a copy for later use.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Delhi schools go hybrid for classes up to 9 and 11 following GRAP 4 implementation