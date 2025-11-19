State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025. Candidates who will appear for the group exercise and personal interview for Probationary Officer can download the interview call letter through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 out at sbi.co.in, download link here

The interview call letters can be downloaded from November 18 to November 30, 2025. All those candidates who have passed the mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The Bank will conduct Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase-III. Findings of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a thorough perspective on the candidates. For Group Exercise, 20 marks is allotted, for Interview 30 marks.

Direct link to download SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025: How to download To download the interview call letters, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your interview call letter will be displayed.

6. Check the call letter and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 541 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.