SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025 out at sbi.co.in, download link here

State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Interview Call Letter 2025. Candidates who will appear for the group exercise and personal interview for Probationary Officer can download the interview call letter through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
The interview call letters can be downloaded from November 18 to November 30, 2025. All those candidates who have passed the mains examination are eligible to appear for the interview round.
The Bank will conduct Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase-III. Findings of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a thorough perspective on the candidates. For Group Exercise, 20 marks is allotted, for Interview 30 marks.