State Bank of India has released SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 released at sbi.co.in, download link here

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The admit card for main examination will be available on the official website from September 2 to September 12, 2026.

Main exam pattern

The main exam will be held on September 12, 2026, at various exam centres across the country. The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective tests for 200 marks and a Descriptive test for 30 marks. The Descriptive test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective test, and candidates will have to type their Descriptive test answers on the computer.

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{{^usCountry}} The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The objective questions section is divided into four sub-sections- Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge and English Language. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The objective questions section is divided into four sub-sections- Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness / Economy/ Banking Knowledge and English Language. {{/usCountry}}

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There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Direct link to download SBI PO Main Admit Card 2026

How to download

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All the appearing candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination for Probationary Officers post was held on August 1 and August 2, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the country. The PO prelims result was announced on September 1, 2026. Those candidates who have passed the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

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SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check scorecard here

This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 posts of Probationary Officers in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.