SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Prelims Admit Card on November 8, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The admit card will be available to candidates from November 8 to November 27, 2021. 

The prelims exam will be conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021. The prelims exam will consist of 100 marks of objective questions having 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The examination will be conducted online. There will be no section cut offs. 

Direct link to download admit card 

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers page link available on the home page.
  • Press on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The SBI PO recruitment process will fill 2056 Probationary Officers posts. The positions will be filled through three-phase exams: preliminary, main and interview.

 

