SBI to give pre-exam training for PO recruitment 2022, download call letter

For the State Bank of India (SBI) probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2022, pre-exam training will be held. The SBI PO pre-exam training admit card has been released on the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.

The pre-exam training will be given to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Religious minority Community who have opted for such training.

SBI PO pre-exam training call letter

SBI PO 2022: Know how to download pre-exam training call letter

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on pre-exam training call letter

Enter registration number

Enter date of birth

Enter the text verification code

Submit the details

Download the pre-exam training call letter

“Bank may arrange pre-examination training (PET) at certain centres for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost may indicate to that effect against relevant column while applying on-line,” SBI had said in the PO recruitment notice.

“In view of the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, Bank may, depending on feasibility, hold the PET through physical classes OR by way of Online tools,” it had added.

SBI selects probationary officers through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview.

