SC passes interim order, allows final year law students to appear in AIBE 2024

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed final-year law students to appear in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). The exam is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2024. The bench said that they can take time to frame rules, but should ensure that final-year law students do not lose a year.(PTI Photo)

The interim order was passed by the SC while hearing a petition challenging the decision of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to exclude final-year law students from registering for the examination.

During the hearing before the bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwal and Manoj Misra, the Bar Council of India submitted that they required time to frame rules regarding final-year law students registering for the exam. The bench said that they can take time to frame rules, but should ensure that final-year law students do not lose a year.

"We direct that the BCI shall permit the registration of all students who fall within the ambit of Paragraph 38 of the Bonnie Foi Decision. The above direction to operate in rem for AIBE scheduled for November 24," the bench observed in the order.

The plea which was filed by Nilay Rai and eight other final year LLB students challenged the Bar Council of India (BCI) notification restraining final year LLB students from taking up the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

A law graduate is required to clear the AIBE for enrolment as a lawyer with a state bar council. The plea said the notification would lead to the loss of valuable time in pursuing professional careers if final year students are barred from taking up the test.

(With PTI Inputs)