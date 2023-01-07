Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SEED 2023 admit card released at sid.edu.in, download hall ticket here

Published on Jan 07, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design 2023 hall ticket released at sid.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) released the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design SEED 2023 admit card on January 7. Candidates can download the SEED 2023 hall ticket from the official website at www.sid.edu.in.

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 entrance examination will be conducted online on January 15. The SEED 2023 result will be released on January 23. The SEED 2023 exam will be conducted for one hour between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on the test day.

Direct link to download the admit card

SEED 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at www.sid.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Download SEED 2023 admit card” link

Key in your login details

SEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
seed admit card.
