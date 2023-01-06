SEED 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at sid.edu.in, know how to download

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 06, 2023 12:24 PM IST

SID will release the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design SEED 2023 admit card tomorrow.

ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will release the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design SEED 2023 admit card on January 7. Candidates can download the SEED 2023 hall ticket from the official website at www.sid.edu.in.

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2023 entrance examination will be conducted online on January 15. The SEED 2023 result will be released on January 23. The SEED 2023 exam will be conducted for one hour between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on the test day.

SEED 2023 entrance exam pattern: The SEED exam will last 60 minutes and consist of 60 questions.The questions could be MCQ, Match the Columns, Fill in the blanks, image-based, and comprehension based. The paper will contain a mix of questions related to Visual Sensitivity and Judgement, Observational, Perceptual and Reasoning abilities, Problem-Solving, Basic knowledge of Logic of Science and Mathematics, Art, Craft and Culture, Design and Environment.

Here's the direct link to download the SEED 2023 sample paper

SEED 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.sid.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the SEED 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

SEED 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

