SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 out at sgpgims.org.in, download link here

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences has released SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Nursing Officer admit card can download the admit card through the official site of SGPGIMS at sgpgims.org.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination will be conducted on February 18, 2023. The computer Based Test will be held at major cities. The Common Recruitment Test (CRT) will be of 02 hours duration and will be of 100 marks. It will contain multiple choice questions (MCQs). To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of SGPGIMS at sgpgims.org.in.

Click on SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 905 Nursing Officers in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 5 and ended on January 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SGPGIMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON