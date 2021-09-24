Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops as UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.  Shubham Kumar from Bihar who studied in IIT Bombay has topped the exam. Jagrati Awasthi has bagged the second rank. Ankita Jain, Yash Jaluka and Mamta Yadav are at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. 

Direct link to check UPSC civil services results 2020

The prelims exam was conducted in October 2020. The main examination was conducted by the Commission from January 8 to January 17, 2021. Candidates who qualified the main exam were called for interview round. The interview or personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’) was conducted from August 2 to September 22, 2021. 

 

UPSC civil services final results 2020: Top 25 list (upsc.gov.in)
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Topics
