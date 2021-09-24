UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live: IITian Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops
- UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The UPSC declared the Civil services exam 2020 final result on Friday. A total of 761 candidates have made it to the final selection.
UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The civil services exam 2020 final result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24. A total of 761 candidates have made the cut in the exam which was held to fill 836 positions in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and other central services.
The UPSC final result list is available at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam.
A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 24, 2021 08:01 PM IST
UPSC topper: Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap secures AIR 199
Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap has secured AIR 199 in the civil services exam 2020. State minister for medical education, Amit V Deshmukh has congratulated Nitisha who, he says, has cleared the exam in her first attempt.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:55 PM IST
UPSC result: AIR 49 Rajat Ubhaykar
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:54 PM IST
DoPT to host direct interactive cum felicitation meet soon: Jitendra Singh
“Congrats Shubham Kumar, Jagruti Awasthi &Ankita Jain,first 3 toppers in #CivilServicesExam2020. Highlight this year,among 20 toppers are equal number of male & female candidates,ie 10 each. Like every yr,#DoPT to soon host direct interactive cum felicitation meet with 20 toppers," DoPT minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:53 PM IST
UPSC topper Shubham Kumar belongs to Katihar, Bihar
IIT Bombay graduate Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 is from Katihar, Bihar.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:51 PM IST
UPSC toppers mainly from engineering, humanities, commerce, medicine background
As per an official statement, the educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, commerce and medicine from premiere institutions like IIT, NIT, BITS, NSUT, Mumbai university, Delhi university and others.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:49 PM IST
UPSC result: 545 men, 216 women qualify civil services exam 2020
A total of 545 men and 216 women have qualified in the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which were announced on Friday.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:48 PM IST
10,564 candidates had appeared for the UPSC main exam
Out of the 4,82,770 candidates, a total of 10,564 candidates had qualified for the main exam which was held in January 2021.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:47 PM IST
More than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam
The Civil services preliminary exam 2020 was held on October 4. A total of 10,40,060 candidates had applied for this exam out of which 4,82,770 candidates had appeared for it.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Engineers top UPSC civil services exam 2020
In the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which was announced by the UPSC on September 24, IIT graduate and MANIT Bhopal graduates have topped.
Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.
Jagrati Awasthi who has bagged the second rank is an electrical engineer who graduated from MANIT Bhopal.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:36 PM IST
UPSC topper Shubham Kumar is an IIT graduate
Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:30 PM IST
UPSC result: 150 candidates have been placed in reserve list
“In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates," the UPSC has said.
A total of 150 candidates are in the list out of which 75 belong to general category, 55 from OBC category, 14 from EWS, 5 from SC and 1 from ST.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST
UPSC result: Meet the top 10 candidates
- Shubham Kumar
- Jagrati Awasthi
- Ankita Jain
- Yash Jaluka
- Mamta Yadav
- Meera K
- Praveen Kumar
- Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
- Apala Mishra
- Satyam Gandhi
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC Civil Services exam 2020
Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC civil services exam 2020. She shares the top spots with Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Jagrati Awasthi is the second topper of Civil Services exam 2020
From among 761 qualified candidates, Jagrati Awasthi has bagged the second rank. Over 2,000 candidates had appeared for the interview round of civil services exam which was held in August-September.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Shubham Kumar has topped Civil Services exam 2020
In the Civil Services exam 2020, Shubham Kumar is the topper. Kumar is among 760 other candidates who have qualified for various central services.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates 761 candidates who have cleared the UPSC exam
Soon after the UPSC released the civil services exam 2020 final result, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has congratulated all the candidates who have emerged successful.
-
SEP 24, 2021 07:15 PM IST
UPSC has declared the civil services exam 2020 final result
Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, the UPSC has releaesd, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to: Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’
Get our daily newsletter
UPSC civil services final results 2020 declared, here is top 25 list
- UPSC civil services final results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for Civil Services 2020 examination on its official website
Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops as UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared
UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared at upsc.gov.in
- The final result of the Civil Services exam 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS.
GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here
UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration begins for women candidates, link to apply
GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here
JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download
- The JEE advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, as per the exam schedule released by the exam conducting institute, IIT Kharagpur.
NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules
- The national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) 2021 was held on September 12. Over 16 lakh candidates had registered and 95% of them had appeared for the exam which was conducted by the national testing agency (NTA).
UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3
- The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the staff nurse exam scheduled on October 3. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced
- The JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam will be held on October 22, 23 and 24, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) said on Wednesday. This recruitment was notified in 2019.
SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on September 6 had announced the tentative schedule of the final result of CHSL, 2018, the tier 2 result of CHSL 2019 and physical efficiency test result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.
30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims
- For the Himachal Pradesh administrative services combined competitive (preliminary) examination-2020 scheduled on September 26 a total of 30,625 candidates are set to appear, the state public service commission, HPPSC, said on Wednesday.
BPSC postpones child development project officer exam
- The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed on Wednesday that the preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam, which was scheduled on October 31, has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced later, the Commission has said.