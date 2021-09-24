Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live: IITian Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops
UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live updates: IAS, IPS list at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live updates: IAS, IPS list at upsc.gov.in(HT File)
Live

UPSC Civil Services exam 2020 result live: IITian Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops

  • UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The UPSC declared the Civil services exam 2020 final result on Friday. A total of 761 candidates have made it to the final selection.
OPEN APP
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 08:01 PM IST

UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared: The civil services exam 2020 final result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 24. A total of 761 candidates have made the cut in the exam which was held to fill 836 positions in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and other central services. 

The UPSC final result list is available at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam.

A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 24, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    UPSC topper: Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap secures AIR 199

    Maharashtra girl Nitisha Sanjay Jagtap has secured AIR 199 in the civil services exam 2020. State minister for medical education, Amit V Deshmukh has congratulated Nitisha who, he says, has cleared the exam in her first attempt.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:55 PM IST

    UPSC result: AIR 49 Rajat Ubhaykar 

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:54 PM IST

    DoPT to host direct interactive cum felicitation meet soon: Jitendra Singh

    “Congrats Shubham Kumar, Jagruti Awasthi &Ankita Jain,first 3 toppers in #CivilServicesExam2020. Highlight this year,among 20 toppers are equal number of male & female candidates,ie 10 each. Like every yr,#DoPT to soon host direct interactive cum felicitation meet with 20 toppers," DoPT minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted. 

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:53 PM IST

    UPSC topper Shubham Kumar belongs to Katihar, Bihar

    IIT Bombay graduate Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 is from Katihar, Bihar.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:51 PM IST

    UPSC toppers mainly from engineering, humanities, commerce, medicine background

    As per an official statement, the educational qualifications of top 25 successful candidates range from graduation in engineering, humanities, commerce and medicine from premiere institutions like IIT, NIT, BITS, NSUT, Mumbai university, Delhi university and others.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:49 PM IST

    UPSC result: 545 men, 216 women qualify civil services exam 2020

    A total of 545 men and 216 women have qualified in  the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which were announced on Friday.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:48 PM IST

    10,564 candidates had appeared for the UPSC main exam

    Out of the 4,82,770 candidates, a total of 10,564 candidates had qualified for the main exam which was held in January 2021.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:47 PM IST

    More than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam

    The Civil services preliminary exam 2020 was held on October 4. A total of 10,40,060 candidates had applied for this exam out of which 4,82,770 candidates had appeared for it.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:39 PM IST

    Engineers top UPSC civil services exam 2020

    In the civil services exam 2020, the final result of which was announced by the UPSC on September 24, IIT graduate and MANIT Bhopal graduates have topped.

    Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.

    Jagrati Awasthi who has bagged the second rank is an electrical engineer who graduated from MANIT Bhopal.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:36 PM IST

    UPSC topper Shubham Kumar is an IIT graduate

    Shubham Kumar who has topped the civil services exam 2020 has graduated from IIT Bombay in Civil Engineering.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:30 PM IST

    UPSC result: 150 candidates have been placed in reserve list

    “In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates," the UPSC has said.

    A total of 150 candidates are in the list out of which 75 belong to general category, 55 from OBC category, 14 from EWS, 5 from SC and 1 from ST.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST

    UPSC result: Meet the top 10 candidates

    1. Shubham Kumar
    2. Jagrati Awasthi
    3. Ankita Jain
    4. Yash Jaluka
    5. Mamta Yadav
    6. Meera K
    7. Praveen Kumar
    8. Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai
    9. Apala Mishra
    10. Satyam Gandhi
  • SEP 24, 2021 07:22 PM IST

    Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC Civil Services exam 2020

    Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC civil services exam 2020. She shares the top spots with Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:19 PM IST

    Jagrati Awasthi is the second topper of Civil Services exam 2020

    From among 761 qualified candidates, Jagrati Awasthi has bagged the second rank. Over 2,000 candidates had appeared for the interview round of civil services exam which was held in August-September.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:18 PM IST

    Shubham Kumar has topped Civil Services exam 2020

    In the Civil Services exam 2020, Shubham Kumar is the topper. Kumar is among 760 other candidates who have qualified for various central services.

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:17 PM IST

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates 761 candidates who have cleared the UPSC exam

    Soon after the UPSC released the civil services exam 2020 final result, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has congratulated all the candidates who have emerged successful.

     

  • SEP 24, 2021 07:15 PM IST

    UPSC has declared the civil services exam 2020 final result

    Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, the UPSC has releaesd, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to: Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsconline.nic.in upsc result
UPSC Recruitment 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020
competitive exams

UPSC civil services final results 2020 declared, here is top 25 list 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:21 PM IST
  • UPSC civil services final results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for Civil Services 2020 examination on its official website
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in
competitive exams

Shubham Kumar from Bihar tops as UPSC civil services final result 2020 declared 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:56 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared at upsc.gov.in
competitive exams

UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared at upsc.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • The final result of the Civil Services exam 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here
GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here
competitive exams

GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:11 PM IST
GATE 2022 registration date has been extended till September 28, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates begin today, link here(HT File)
UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration for women candidates begin today, link here(HT File)
competitive exams

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration begins for women candidates, link to apply 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 03:04 PM IST
UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021 registration for women candidates begins today, September 24, 2021. Candidates can apply through upsconline.nic.in. Direct link given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here
GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here
competitive exams

GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:45 AM IST
GATE 2022 registration will ends today, September 24, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download
JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download
competitive exams

JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • The JEE advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, as per the exam schedule released by the exam conducting institute, IIT Kharagpur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules
NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules
competitive exams

NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • The national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) 2021 was held on September 12. Over 16 lakh candidates had registered and 95% of them had appeared for the exam which was conducted by the national testing agency (NTA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3(HT file)
UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3(HT file)
competitive exams

UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the staff nurse exam scheduled on October 3. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam schedule announced

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • The JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam will be held on October 22, 23 and 24, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) said on Wednesday. This recruitment was notified in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week(ssc.nic.in)
SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week(ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams

SSC to declare CHSL and SI in Delhi police, CAPFs exam result next week

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on September 6 had announced the tentative schedule of the final result of CHSL, 2018, the tier 2 result of CHSL 2019 and physical efficiency test result of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

30,625 candidates to appear for Himachal Pradesh administrative services prelims

Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • For the Himachal Pradesh administrative services combined competitive (preliminary) examination-2020 scheduled on September 26 a total of 30,625 candidates are set to appear, the state public service commission, HPPSC, said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC postpones child development project officer exam(HT file)
BPSC postpones child development project officer exam(HT file)
competitive exams

BPSC postpones child development project officer exam 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:52 AM IST
  • The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) informed on Wednesday that the preliminary phase of the child development project officer exam, which was scheduled on October 31, has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced later, the Commission has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here
competitive exams

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration begins, details here 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 03:52 PM IST
UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022 registration have started today, September 22, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)
competitive exams

REET 2021: Government announces free roadways travel for candidates

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
REET 2021 appearing candidates to get free roadways travelling. The state government has announced free travel for students appearing for the exam. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.