Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka govt to postpone K-CET exams
competitive exams

Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka govt to postpone K-CET exams

In view of incessant rainfall in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the state government to postpone the K-CET exams which were scheduled on July 25.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka govt to postpone K-CET exams(PTI file)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): In view of incessant rainfall in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the state government to postpone the K-CET exams which were scheduled on July 25. Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that many parts in North Karnataka are submerged due to heavy rainfall. and people have lost both connectivity and communication.

"Many parts in North Karnataka are submerged due to heavy rainfall. People have lost both connectivity and communication. This being the situation, I urge @CMofKarnataka to postone the K-CET exams which were scheduled on 25 July, in the interest of candidates from North Karnataka," he tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMS) has predicted extremely heavy rain in several districts of Karnataka, with many already seeing flooding.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, as well as south interior Karnataka, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed disaster response teams in rain-affected areas of Uttara Kannada for rescue and relief of stranded persons. 155 persons rescued so far, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka puc karnataka schools karnataka siddaramaiah
TRENDING NEWS

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic win

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation

Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP