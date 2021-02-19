SITEEE 2021: Online registration begins, apply before June 4
The Symbiosis University, Pune has invited online applications for the SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) on its website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at set-test.org on or before June 4, 2021.
The varsity will conduct the SITEEE 2021 examination on June 27, 2021. The result for the examination is scheduled to be declared on June 8, 2021.
The SIT Engineering paper will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 to 11:15 am. The admit card for the examination will be released on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Direct link to apply for SITEEE 2021
How to apply for SITEEE 2021:
Visit the official website at set-test.org
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply Now"
If you are a new user, register for SITEEE 2021
After registration id is created, go back and login via your newly created credentials
The SITEEE 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen
Fill in the requisite information and upload all necessary documents
Make payment
Submit the form.