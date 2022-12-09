SNAP 2022 admit card releasing on December 10 for Test 2 and Test 3

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card for Test 2 and Test 3 will be released on December 10. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will conduct the SNAP Test 2 on December 18, 2022 and SNAP Test 3 on December 23, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card for SNAP Test 2 and Test 3 from the official website at www.snaptest.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SANP Test 2 and SNAP Test 3 will be conducted from 2 pm to 3 pm. SNAP Entrance Test 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, January 10.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: Know How To Download

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for SNAP Test 2 and SNAP Test 3

Key in your SNAP ID and Password

Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take print out.