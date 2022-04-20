SRMJEEE 2022: Last date to apply for phase 2 exam at srmist.edu.in

SRMJEEE 2022: Registration for the SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2022 phase 2 will end on Wednesday, April 20.

The entrance exam is conducted three times a year and the second phase is scheduled for April 23 and 24.

The first phase was held in January and the third phase will take place on June 25 and 26. SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 registration will end on June 20, 2022.

SRMJEEE 2022 is an institute-level exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can apply for the test on srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEE 2022 application form direct link

For more information related to SRMJEEE 2022, candidates can contact the institute helpline number 080 6908 7000 from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 5 pm or email at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in.

