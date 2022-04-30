SRMJEEE phase 2 result 2022 announced; direct link, how to check

SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced results of the second phase of SRMJEEE 2022. Candidates can go to srmist.edu.in to check their scores.

SRMJEEE 2022 is being conducted in three phases. The first phase was held in January and the second phase for which result has been declared recently was held on April 23 and 24, 2022.

The third phase of the entrance test is scheduled for June 25 and 26.

SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 result direct link

Steps to check SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2 result

Go to srmist.edu.in. Click on the link that reads ‘SRMJEEE 2022 Phase II Ranks Released’. Login with the required details. Check your result.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) is an institute-level exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at SRMIST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can apply for the third phase of the test on srmist.edu.in.

For more information related to SRMJEEE 2022, candidates can contact the institute helpline number 080 6908 7000 from Monday to Saturday between 9 am and 5 pm or email at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in.

