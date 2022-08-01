SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 released at ssbodisha.ac.in, direct link here

State Selection Board, SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 has been released on August 1. Candidates who took the Odisha B.Ed examination can check the answer key on the official website at ssbodisha.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Odisha B.Ed admission test was held om July 31. Candidates can raise objections till August 5.

“The objections may be sent to the e-mail Id of State Selection Board- ssbdeptofhe@gnrail.com or deposited in physical form in the office of the State Selection Board during office hours from 01.08.2022 to 05.08 2022”, reads the official notification.

Candidates have to pay ₹200 per objection in the form of Bank Draft drawn in favour of State Selection Board payable at Bhubaneswar.

Direct link to check B.Ed answer key

SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of State Selection Board - ssbodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Answer Keys for B.Ed. Admission Test-2022.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON