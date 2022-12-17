SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key out at ssc.nic, know how to raise objections

Staff Selection Commission (Sht ed The SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key is available at ssc.nic.in. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier-I exam was conducted by the Commission from December 1 to December 13. Candidates can check their answer key using their Registered Login ID and Password.

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can raise objections to the tentative SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key from December 17 to December 20. Candidates have to pay ₹100 per question.

Direct link to raise objections here

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Tentative answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the tentative answer key and raise objections if any.

