SSC cancels Laboratory Assistant grade 2 post under phase VIII/2020

Staff Selection Commission on Friday informed that the Laboratory Assistant Grade 2 post under Phase VIII/2022 selection posts due to “administrative reasons”. A notice in this regard has been published on ssc.nic.in.

There were 11 vacancies for the said post – 6 for unreserved, 2 for OBC, 2 for SC, and 1 for EWS category candidates.

“Cancellation for the post of Laboratory Assistant Grade-II, Post Code No. WR11620 vacancies 06-UR, 02-OBC, 02-SC, 01-EWS (Out of 11 vacancies One post is reserved for HH), advertised under Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts It is hereby informed to all the candidates, who have applied for the above post, advertised under Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts, that the said post has been cancelled due to administrative reason,” SSC said.

Meanwhile, SSC on Thursday announced additional result for the Phase VIII/2020 selection post Computer Based Test.

An additional 40 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the exam.

The commission said due to rejection of candidates during the scrutiny of documents, the required number of candidates was not found and now, 40 more candidates – 20 from SC and 20 from ST – categories have been called for the next stage of the selection process.

