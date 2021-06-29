Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III results out, here is how to check
competitive exams

SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III results out, here is how to check

SSC CGL Tier-III result declared on the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:16 PM IST
SSC Tier-III result declared on the official website of SSC(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CGLE 2019 Tier -III result. SSC CGL Tier -III examination was conducted on November 22, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-III examination can check their results on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at https://ssc.nic.in/

Candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification/Skill test i.e Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) on the basis of the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III Examinations.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier-III result

Visit the official website of SSC CGL at https://ssc.nic.in/

Click on the result tab in top navigation bar

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result tab against the link provided to check the SSC CGL Tier-III result

Check your result and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Note: Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on July 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc cgl exam ssc results exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP