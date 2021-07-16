Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL 2020 exam in August; 7,035 vacancies to be filled

SSC CGL 2020 admit card will be released in the last week of July.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from August 13 to 24. This exam will be the first selection test out of four, on the basis of which the Commission will select candidates to fill 7,305 vacancies.

The SSC CGL 2020 notification was released in December 2019. It was then, the Commission had announced to fill over 6,000 vacancies.

In February 2021, the Commission released an updated vacancy list in which the number of positions to be filled was 7,305.

A total of 500 auditor, 400 Divisional Accountant positions will be filled through this exam in Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

A total of 1216 Central Excise Inspector positions will be filled in Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs(CBIC).

1,085 positions of Tax Assistant will be filled in Central board of direct taxes.

Check here for complete list of SSC CGL 2020 vacancies

Candidates should note that this is the 2020 edition of SSC CGL exam. The 2021 edition of the exam has not been released yet.

