SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 results out at ssc.nic.in, how to check list for Tier 3 exam

Staff Selection Commission has announced the results of the SSC CGL Tier II examination toady.
Published on Apr 26, 2022 09:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission announced the results of the SSC CGL Tier II on April 26. Candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier- II can view their results at ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website. 

The Tier-II examination was held in the Computer Based Mode on January 28, 29, and February 2, while the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) examination was held on February 6 at various locations around the country. Candidates who do not qualify in Tier-II will not be eligible for Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) evaluation and will not be considered for further selection.

Candidates can view their individual marks from May 5 to May 26 by entering their Registration No. and Registered Password into the candidate dashboard and then clicking on the Result / Marks link.

SSCCGL 2020 Tier 2 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the 'Results' tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the list.

Check notification here.

 

 

