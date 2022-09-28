SSC CGL 2022: Important notice released on ssc.nic.in, see details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification on ssc.nic.in, addressed to candidates who will appear in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2022.

The commission has asked candidates to submit their application form well ahead of the last date in order to avoid any last minute trouble. The application deadline is October 8. No extension in the application deadline will be given under any circumstances, the commission said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme and syllabus of SSC CGL 2022 are different from that of 2021, the commission said. Details of it has been published in the exam notification issued earlier, it added.

Candidates have been asked to go through the notification and ensure their eligibility and that they have all the documents required for various posts. There will be no scrutiny of applications for eligibility and other aspects at the time of examination and therefore, candidates will be selected provisionally.

“After scrutiny of the certificates/ documents of EQs/ caste/ category, etc., if any claim made in the application is not substantiated by valid certificates/ documents, the candidature of candidate will be cancelled/rejected by the User Departments/Organizations. In such scenario, the candidate will be solely responsible for the same and the Commission will not have any responsibility. Any grievance received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected,” SSC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Preference for various posts and departments will be taken from candidates during option entry, which will take place before final results. “A candidate will not be considered for a Post and Ministry/ Department/ Organization, if he has not indicated his preference for it,” the notification reads.

For further information, read the notification here.