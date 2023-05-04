Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2023 fee payment, correction window dates revised, notice here

SSC CGL 2023 fee payment, correction window dates revised, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 04, 2023 06:01 PM IST

SSC CGL 2023 fee payment date has been extended till May 5, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice below.

Staff Selection Commission has extended the fee payment date for SSC CGL 2023. The last date to make online fee payment for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 (CGLE-2023) is till May 5, 2023. Candidates can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 fee payment, correction window dates revised, notice here (ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, the last date for generation of online and offline fees has been extended till May 5, 2023. The last date for payment through challan is till May 6, 2023. The application correction window will open on May 10 and will close on May 11, 2023.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of 200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and 500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.

The Tier I examination will be conducted in July 2023. There are approx. 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP