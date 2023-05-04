SSC CGL 2023 fee payment, correction window dates revised, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has extended the fee payment date for SSC CGL 2023. The last date to make online fee payment for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2023 (CGLE-2023) is till May 5, 2023. Candidates can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the last date for generation of online and offline fees has been extended till May 5, 2023. The last date for payment through challan is till May 6, 2023. The application correction window will open on May 10 and will close on May 11, 2023.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of ₹ 200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.

The Tier I examination will be conducted in July 2023. There are approx. 7,500 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission.

