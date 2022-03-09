Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in
competitive exams

SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule: The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, March 9 released exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL0 Examination 2021.
SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule: SSC CGL and CHSL Tier 1 exams  are scheduled to be conducted in the month of April, May and June 2022.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, March 9 released exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL0 Examination 2021. These examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the month of April, May and June 2022.

The exam dates have been released for the Tier 1 examinations. The commission has released an official notification regarding the exam schedule on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2021 will be conducted from April 4 to April 21. The SSC CHSL exam 2021 will be conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2022.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates," reads the notice issued on the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc chsl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP